University of Oregon working out a deal for a new indoor practice facility

EUGENE, Ore -- Right now, the University of Oregon is looking to add a third indoor facility for its football team, but first they have to go through the city of Eugene.

Discussions on this project first started all the way back in July 2022. According to the university, the new indoor practice facility would be about 170,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the current Moshofsky Center. As part of the deal, the University would receive four acres from the city of Eugene directly across from current athletic facilities. The city would receive eight acres of land along the river, which primarily consist of park.

However some officials like Jennifer Yeh from Ward 4 worry the nearby Eugene Science Center may get boxed in by the expansion.

"I think it's an important community resource," Yeh said. "I hope they'll be in a position someday to expand and be able to do really great things for our community, but if no one can get there it discourages people from coming."

One of the major reasons the new deal hasn't been fully approved yet is because the City of Eugene has to negotiate a new lease with the Eugene Science Center.

One of the major concerns is how parking will be affected if the university gets the power to reroute the Leo-Harris parkway.

Denny Braud, the Executive Director of the Eugene Planning & Development Administration said they've been very clear with UO on the nature of the issue.

"We made that clear with the university that we need to get that buttoned out and closed out before we close on the land swap because that is important to us," Braud said.

The University said they are working with stakeholders from the Eugene Science Center to control the impact and plan enhancements around the area. Councilors like Alan Zelenka in support of the proposal say the university has also given the City of Eugene beneficial concessions.

"The one million dollar community benefit project, yet to be determined but that's awesome. Emergency use of the building is great... The bridge enhancement for safety and getting in and out with emergency vehicles is great," Zelenka said.

Not every councilor was convinced of the perceived benefits of this project. City Councilor Matt Keating was the sole vote against moving forward with the proposal.

"I find it hard to believe that a school that's already a top recruiting class, that we would be benefiting them that much by adding a third practice center," Keating said. "I find it difficult to see that that translates into a Rose Bowl game or a national championship. It's really a stretch for me"

Although some councilors were hesitant about the project, nearly all of them in a seven to one vote approved to allow the City Manager to finalize a new deal with the University.