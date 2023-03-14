University of Oregon's record setting freshman class causing overcrowding on campus

EUGENE, Ore. -- This past fall, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest incoming class in school history. Now that they’re all on campus, students are wondering if the current facilities can handle that many people.
"I mean we were told we were gonna be in doubles and we were put in triples,” UO freshman Francesca Thuresson said. “So I would call that more people than expected."
In the case of roommates Wyatt Kuhl and Lance Spaniel, the pair was told they would be living in a three person dorm, which was not their first choice. When it came time to move in, they discovered their assigned room was actually designed for two people, but would be housing three.
“You're kind of sitting in your chair or grabbing your stuff or, you know, grabbing stuff from your closet and you feel yourself, you know, cramped moving around,” Spaniel said.
Crowded dorms are not the only issue plaguing the first years. Students said with so many people on campus, lines at the various on-campus food options are extremely long.
"At the hours where people get dinner and stuff it's almost impossible to get like a dinner within like five minutes. You're going to be waiting like 30-45 minutes just for a meal,” freshman Julian Savala said. “Especially at Duck House, it could take an hour. A lot of times we'll order and go get a full lift in in the gym and come back. And then our food is ready."
With the long lines, and the food options on campus closing at only 8 p.m., some students are forced to look elsewhere to eat.
"I'm working a job, and it's like I'm using all my money from my job just to buy food because when I'm hungry at night none of the places are open except for the market and you can't really get like a good meal there,” Carson Martin, a UO freshman said. “So I'm DoorDashing stuff and spending my whole paycheck just on getting food. Because we don't have the options available."
The record-setting freshman class in 2022 included 5,348 new freshmen according to the University of Oregon. The class was also called the most “academically prepared”, entering with an average combined 3.76 grade point average.
Spaniel had his ideas for why this class was so large.
“I personally saw my grades boost from COVID,” he said. “And I would say that that could be kind of a little bit of a tell-tale of first of all, why the university accepted so many people and also why the university has its highest, you know, GPA of accepted students ever."
The university is currently in the process of its Hamilton Walton Transformation project to construct new dorm halls on campus.