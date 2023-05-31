Unoccupied shed used as a living space destroyed by fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A shed converted into a living space at a Roseburg home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday evening, said Roseburg fire officials.
Authorities said that the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on West Sanders Avenue at 6:15 p.m. on May 30. Firefighters found heavy brown smoke coming from the back portion of the property and located the fire inside an unoccupied shed, fire officials said.
Roseburg fire officials said firefighters initiated an exterior attack that extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading to the home next to the shed. A resident of the home was assessed by medics for smoke inhalation, but wasn't transported for further medical treatment, authorities said.
Officials said the shed was destroyed due to extensive structural and water damage, and no residents were displaced by the fire. The fire's cause is under continued investigation, authorities said.
Fire officials said Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Avista Utilities, Pacific Power and the Roseburg Police Department provided response assistance.