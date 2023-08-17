Unopened pop cans inside local woman's car exploded due to extreme heat

EUGENE, Ore. – In the literal heat of the day on Tuesday afternoon, a local woman was surprised to find the inside of her car sprayed with soda pop as she got inside to drive home from work.
As she climbed into her car, the woman smelled strawberries and discovered she was sitting in a puddle of pop. That’s when she looked toward the back of her car where she had stowed a 12-pack of Strawberries and Cream Diet Dr. Pepper, of which three cans had exploded due to her car interior’s intense heat. She found brown speckles of soda sprayed across the sun visors, dashboard, and mirror, and while the associated aromatics meant she wouldn’t need to buy a new air freshener anytime soon, she now has a few annoying stains to clean up.
Although it’s considered common knowledge to not leave children or animals in cars, extreme interior heat in a car can create other hazards, such as with sealed carbonated beverages. The tops of the three cans exploded in varying degrees of extremity in the backseat area.
If it’s 100 degrees outside, a vehicle’s interior will reach at least 140 degrees in an hour.