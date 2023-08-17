 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Unopened pop cans inside local woman's car exploded due to extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Exploded Dr. Pepper cans

EUGENE, Ore. – In the literal heat of the day on Tuesday afternoon, a local woman was surprised to find the inside of her car sprayed with soda pop as she got inside to drive home from work.

As she climbed into her car, the woman smelled strawberries and discovered she was sitting in a puddle of pop. That’s when she looked toward the back of her car where she had stowed a 12-pack of Strawberries and Cream Diet Dr. Pepper, of which three cans had exploded due to her car interior’s intense heat. She found brown speckles of soda sprayed across the sun visors, dashboard, and mirror, and while the associated aromatics meant she wouldn’t need to buy a new air freshener anytime soon, she now has a few annoying stains to clean up.

Exploded pop cans spray

Although it’s considered common knowledge to not leave children or animals in cars, extreme interior heat in a car can create other hazards, such as with sealed carbonated beverages. The tops of the three cans exploded in varying degrees of extremity in the backseat area.

If it’s 100 degrees outside, a vehicle’s interior will reach at least 140 degrees in an hour.

