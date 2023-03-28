Unseasonal weather extends ski season, brings business to ski shops

EUGENE, Ore. -- More snow on the mountains is giving you extra time to hit the slopes.
Ski season will be open a bit longer thanks to a much larger snow pack than is usually expected this time of year. Some resorts are staying open through April, while Mount Bachelor and Timberline will stay open through May. According to their websites, Willamette Pass and the Hoodoo Ski Resort are both panning to be open through the end of April.
All the extra snow in the mountains has meant good business for local shops like Berg’s Ski and Snowboard Shop, according to Svein Berg, the hard goods manager of the shop.
“Us being snow farmers, it's actually been a busy season. The season has gone longer than expected and that's okay because that means a lot more people are going outside and having a lot more fun than they were expecting to, it's kept spring break busy for us,” Berg said. “People can actually go up to the mountains and go ski the foot of new snow today.”
Berg said it’ll be nice for people to ski through spring break and almost into the summer -- which used to be normal in the 1980’s. Berg’s said they’ll be staying open longer until mid-May, and then will re-open right after Labor Day.