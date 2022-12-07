UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month.
Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
Lauren Brzyski and Mandy Shold went to school with De Leon, and told KEZI they're heartbroken trying to put together the pieces of what could've happened.
"She was meeting up with friends at the gym and was walking to the gym with her dog. When she didn't show up to the gym, her gym friends were a little worried, and they went looking for her and found her dog, fully leashed and out loose in the city," Shold said.
The gym is FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan. De Leon was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt and pants. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and has short hair with black and blonde highlights.
Since she went missing, there's been no word from De Leon.
"It sounds like people know about her getting put into a van, but it's unclear if it's an eyewitness or surveillance footage," Shold said.
The friends said De Leon has family in Mexico and would visit quite often before she left the Bay Area, where she'd been living since she graduated from UO with a degree in film studies.
"She has a lot of family down in Mexico; her family goes on vacations there all the time, she's got cousins and uncles, and the opportunity came up early in the summer for her to go down and do some freelance work and really start building her portfolio. She just jumped at the opportunity to change things up," Shold said.
Eugene has a diverse community with all kinds of connections worldwide. De Leon's friends said they're hoping her story will be shared and hopefully land in the right hands.
"My hope is that it gets to the right person, and the right person has the right connection," Brzyski said.
A Facebook page was created to help keep people updated and get the word out. The family is also calling on California lawmakers to get involved in the search.
"U of O brought us all together for the first time, and I'm really excited that social media was able to keep us all close and we were able to get this story out," Shold said.
De Leon's brother told KEZI that while her family can't say anything right now due to the investigation, he said she was "enamored by her time as a Duck."
Her friends can certainly attest to that, saying there are so many good memories they made in college that they're holding onto right now as the search continues.
"Monica is one of the best people you will ever meet. She has a heart too big for her body. I am shocked, to say the absolute least, and no one deserves for this to ever happen to anyone, but she's everyone's favorite person," Brzyski said.
Eugene resident and former UO classmate Janness Howery said De Leon is a strong person.
"She's just a really good person, has a great heart, and she just really needs to come back home. It's just heartbreaking, and I hope this will make a difference," Howery said.