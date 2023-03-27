UO baseball players visit seniors for a friendly game of bean bag baseball

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the University of Oregon baseball team stepped off the diamond on Monday to spend some time with people around the community.
The UO baseball team visited the Garden Way Retirement Community on March 27 to share their insights into the game and also play a friendly game of bean bag baseball with them. For the Ducks, it was an opportunity to share their love for the game they play, share some stories, and show some love for their new senior friends. During the game, the Duck players were divided among the seniors to form two equal teams.
Senior center residents like Gale Sieghart and Sharyn Rice said they enjoyed the friendly visit and competition.
“I have been to some of their games, and I enjoyed them,” said Sieghart. “My grandson took me and they were a lot of fun.”
“It's wonderful to bring the young people in,” Rice said. “It was nice, very nice.”
Members of the team like Austin Anderson said sports is a great way to connect with the community and give back.
“This is just like our first time doing something like this, but it was just exciting, really fun,” Anderson said. “Baseball in general, and sports in general, you can do a lot with the community and it just helps bring people together”