UO Ducks success causes Eugene Emeralds series change

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks baseball team is going to the super regionals for the first time in over 10 years, with P.K. Park likely to host the event. However, that is causing a big, sudden shake up for the Eugene Emeralds.

The Minor League team was slated to play their own six-game series at P.K. Park against the Tri-City Dust Devils, but have now been forced to change the location in only a matter of days. General Manager Allen Benavides said this change-up is going to have a huge impact on his organization.

“It is a huge loss for us, upwards of almost half a million dollars for us,” Benavides said. “This is detrimental in our operations, this isn't how we can operate moving forward.”

One of the major economic impacts the organization is facing is the 3,000 corporate tickets that were expected in the week of June 5. Now, the Ems are trying to find a way to honor those tickets at a later time.

“We have a lot of guys in here who work on the corporate event side that work on commissions and that's really tough for us,” Director of Sales Andrew Brown said. “Especially when we talk about losing this much amount of corporate revenue.”

With this latest scheduling shake-up for the Ems, talks of a new stadium venue begin growing. Benavides said if the team did have a stadium, it would have made this situation a complete non-issue.

"If we had our own venue this would obviously not be an issue, we'd be celebrating the fact the Ducks are in the super regionals," Benavides said.

The Emeralds organization has to rent mobile office units to act as makeshift locker rooms for the away teams along with mobile bathing units. Because space is in short supply, the Ems team management offices have to put in locker room restrooms.

"They have their computers and their printers out here, but it's essentially a bathroom,” Benavides said.

Benavides said Minor League Baseball has already created new guidelines for teams, and if those aren't answered with a new venue the Ems could call Eugene home no more.

“We're under a very tight timeline, 2025 we got to get the stadium built and hopefully we can find a way forward or this community is going to lose the team," Benavides.