UO Football player dead after hitting head at rock slides near Triangle Lake

Spencer Webb

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - University of Oregon Football officials are confirming tight end Spencer Webb is the 22-year-old who passed in a tragic accident Wednesday afternoon.

LCSO got the call around 2:30 p.m. that a man had fallen and hit his head.

Bystanders and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene. They assisted in bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. 

Deputies said his death appears to be an accident and there is no evidence of foul play.

Players, coaches, and fans are sharing memories and reacting to the tragic news.

On the field, Webb had become a veteran on Oregon's offense. Webb played in all 14 games during the 2021 season and was expected to earn the starting tight end position this coming fall.

This is a developing story. Stick with KEZI for the latest.

