UO Football player dead after hitting head at rock slides near Triangle Lake

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - University of Oregon Football officials are confirming tight end Spencer Webb is the 22-year-old who passed in a tragic accident Wednesday afternoon.
Tragic news to report tonight:Head Coach Dan Lanning on the death of 22-year-old tight end, Spencer Webb. He passed after falling and hitting his head at the rock slides near Triangle Lake.We are following this developing story on @KEZI9 at 11pm @KateRogersonTV https://t.co/Ghro3OSQBp— Karly Tinsley (@ktinsleynews) July 14, 2022
LCSO got the call around 2:30 p.m. that a man had fallen and hit his head.
Bystanders and responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene. They assisted in bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.
Deputies said his death appears to be an accident and there is no evidence of foul play.
Players, coaches, and fans are sharing memories and reacting to the tragic news.
Spence came to my office every day….. we talked about everything but football. I’m thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend…..#Spidoblood 😢💔💔— Kenny Farr (@KFARRGODUCKS) July 14, 2022
Spencer Webb…dude hit me up every morning about how he would be our best pitcher. Praying for the Webb family, friends, and @oregonfootball players, staff 🙏. #GoDucks— Mark Wasikowski (@CoachWazUO) July 14, 2022
On the field, Webb had become a veteran on Oregon's offense. Webb played in all 14 games during the 2021 season and was expected to earn the starting tight end position this coming fall.
