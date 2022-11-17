UO hosts event to educate parents on preventing substance overdoses

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon is hosting an event where parents and their children are welcomed to learn more about preventing overdoses and substance abuse.
The Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention Event, hosted at UO’s Straub Hall at 5:45 p.m. on November 17, is geared towards prevention of substance abuse by teenagers and children. The event seeks to bring awareness to the issue, as well as reduce the stigma surrounding the drug issue in Oregon. The event features training for fentanyl awareness, Naloxone use, how to store medications and how to talk to your teen about overdose prevention.
“We’re here to educate specifically on what we hearing a lot in the media right now about fentanyl, overdoses related to opioids,” said Alexis Drakatos, the assistant director of substance misuse prevention at UO. “Just educating on what is currently happening in our community but then also what tools and resources are available to folks to prevent overdoses from occurring.”
Experts said there are steps that families can take to avoid an overdose, or keep people safe if one does happen. Officials at the Center On Parenting and Opioids recommend both parents and kids get educated on local drug trends and the dangers of substance abuse. There are also local resources for substance abuse available in Lane County. For worst-case scenarios, experts say keeping Naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug, in the house can save a life.
"Making sure that there are things like Naloxone which is an opioid antagonist to reverse a potential overdose," said Drakatos. "Making sure some of those things in the home are available as well, in case that does happen."
Substance abuse has historically been a major issue in Oregon, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made it worse. According to a study done by the Oregon Health Authority, between 2019 and 2022 opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of more than 1,300 Oregonians. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 18 in 100,000 Oregon residents die as a result of drug overdoses.
More information on the Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention Event, as well as resources for parents, can be found at the Center on Parenting and Opioids' website.