UO moves forward with talks about Autzen Stadium expansion

EUGENE, Ore. -- Big changes could be coming to the Autzen Stadium area. Eugene city councilors voted to continue their negotiations with the University of Oregon to expand the Autzen Stadium complex.
The project would include new outdoor practice fields and a new 170,000 square foot indoor practice facility.
Because the new indoor facility would be built on the existing site of Oregon's two outdoor football practice fields, university officials have approached the city about realigning Leo Harris Parkway and the city-owned park property, which is the Alton Baker Park and Eugene Science Center parking lot area.
The four acres would be in exchange for eight university-owned acres alongside the south bank of the Willamette River.
Tim Scott, executive director of Eugene Science Center, said this land swap greatly affects them. He said he appreciates being involved in the conversations and said right now they're not sure if they'll stay or move.
"We were hoping to expand on this field, but now, that might now be a parking lot. So we've been talking with the city about adjusting our lease, or land lease if we do stay here," Scott said.
Scott said they're leasing the surrounding land from the city while they own their building. He said for about a year now they've been trying to secure the former Eugene Water and Electric Board riverfront facility. But as of now, he said they have a few short-term and long-term concerns.
"We have a few concerns; the construction impact on our day-to-day visitors, how long will things be closed for construction, that sort of thing," Scott said.
But as for long-term concerns, Scott said losing the land surrounding their building would hurt their annual income.
"This has long term implications with respect to our fundraising initiatives. Tailgating for U of O football is our biggest annual fundraiser," Scott said. "We're expected to lose about 10% of our annual income."
Scott said with the swap; they will lose roughly $60,000 a year. He said University officials have said they would help mitigate those potential losses, but nothing is set in stone.
Scott said while this is challenging, his team is hoping for the best outcome for the entire community.
"A lot of this is out of our hands. We are kind of in the middle, but we are at the table," Scott said. "We're really hoping the three of us can come together to come up with an amazing solution that ultimately benefits the greater community."
Many locals told KEZI they are pretty divided about the potential expansion.
Residents like Charlie Ward, who have lived in Eugene for 67 years and said he isn't for the land swap.
"There's so little open space remaining, and this whole Alton Baker complex is a big chunk of it in the inner city, and if you just look around, it seems to me football has plenty," Ward said.
Others like longtime resident Richard Bell are giving it a thumbs up.
"I think it's a good idea if it helps support the athletic program," Bell said.
Nick Carter has lived in Eugene for 80 years and agrees, saying this complex would be great, especially when it comes to recruitment.
"I think it's a good idea; I'm concerned with USC and UCLA moving out of the Pac 12," Carter said. "Anything that can add to help Oregon football is good for me."
Others, like Springfield resident Jane Straub, say they're hoping to preserve park grounds.
"I think the University has plenty of land. I think we need to leave parks as parks," Straub said. "We need the open spaces or less congested places for our mental and emotional health."
There are still a lot of details, negotiations, and conversations to be made. But if plans are approved, officials said construction could begin next year.