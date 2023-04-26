UO research studying the effects of weed on worms

EUGENE, Ore. – Turns out worms, when exposed to marijuana, also get the munchies.
A study by researchers at the University of Oregon exposed worms to cannabinoid could prove to be a useful tool in understanding what cannabinoids do in the human body. Researchers soaked the worms in anandamide, an endo-cannabinoid molecule made by the body that activates the body’s cannabinoid receptors.
Then the worms were placed in a t-shaped maze. On one side, they put the equivalent of human junk food, with lots of calories. On the other side, low quality food. Under normal conditions, the worms preferred the junk food, a preference made stronger when they were high.
Neuroscientist Shawn Lockery says they began the research when Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use. At the time, researchers had been studying food choice and how it affects the brain and decision making with roundworms. When the worms were soaked in endocannabinoid, the molecule in the brain that THC mimics, researchers found they preferred pizza like bacteria as opposed to oatmeal bacteria.
Researchers believe this experiment could help with the development of better drugs. The researchers are now in the very early stages of trying to understand the effects of psychedelic drugs on roundworms for such purposes as improvement of depression, PTSD and responses relative to addiction.