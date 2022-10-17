UO students talk College GameDay plans as the countdown to showtime begins

EUGENE, Ore. -- The countdown is on for ESPN's College GameDay to make its return to the University of Oregon.
Seniors Jennifer Burrow and Jamie Yanofsky told KEZI it's all anyone can talk about.
"I want to camp out! A lot of us are talking about camping out, but I'm not sure if that's going to happen, we'll see how it goes," Jennifer said.
They said they've been waiting for this moment since they got to college, saying they are most looking forward to seeing what it takes to put on such a big event like College GameDay.
"Just being able to see what it's like, having all the channels and press coming, it's going to be cool to have all that coming to your school," Yanosky said.
Not to mention the chance to show everyone what Duck fans are all about.
"We have a lot of spirit at this school, so it will be fun to see everyone come together and show off that spirit to national TV," Jennifer said.
They said it's all about going big or going home, and that means dressing up.
"I am beyond hyped, like 30 of us got Duck costumes to wear, we'll try to get on the big screen, and we'll just be running around Eugene," Jennifer said.
Jared Horn, the Vice President of Oregon Pit Crew, predicts this College GameDay experience will be better than anything yet.
"In prior years, we haven't had the same excitement. But now, with this new era of Dan Lanning, there's just a buzz in the town and going to the games is so much different than what it was last year. The games are exciting, there's explosive plays. Last year we would have games where we barely beat Cal by 7, but this year it's BYU, who is a good team; we beat by 20 something," Horn said.
The Oregon Pit Crew is a student-led organization that started back in 1999. With 123 members, Horn said they're basically like the hard-core Oregon sports fans.
"We are re-building post-COVID, but this is a really cool opportunity to get involved with Oregon Athletics," Horn said.
Horn said when it was first announced that GameDay was coming, they immediately got to planning, coming up with creative sign ideas and ways to hype everyone up.
"We have a group chat, and we've just been bouncing ideas off each other. I don't want to spoil any of the ideas quite yet, but there will definitely be some funny ones, so it'll be good," Horn said.
He said students have been waiting for something like this for so long, especially since the pandemic put a damper on things for the past three years.
"This is a really good way to show our traditions and show off the University of Oregon," Horn said.
Eugene Police officer Scott Dillon said each year GameDay comes to town, more people come out. He said that, along with UOPD, they'll be ramping up patrols starting Friday evening into Saturday and throughout the game.
"Bigger crowds, the Ducks are doing good, so that always draws in more people. Just have a lot of patients, people are trying to get to and from the game, and we want them to get there and have a good time, get there and back safely," Dillon said.
The pre-game show starts at 6 a.m. Kick off in Autzen starts at 12:30 p.m.