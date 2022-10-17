UO students talk College GameDay plans as the countdown to showtime begins

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

UO students talk College GameDay plans as the countdown to showtime begins

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- The countdown is on for ESPN's College GameDay to make its return to the University of Oregon.

Seniors Jennifer Burrow and Jamie Yanofsky told KEZI it's all anyone can talk about.

"I want to camp out! A lot of us are talking about camping out, but I'm not sure if that's going to happen, we'll see how it goes," Jennifer said.

They said they've been waiting for this moment since they got to college, saying they are most looking forward to seeing what it takes to put on such a big event like College GameDay.

"Just being able to see what it's like, having all the channels and press coming, it's going to be cool to have all that coming to your school," Yanosky said.

Not to mention the chance to show everyone what Duck fans are all about.

"We have a lot of spirit at this school, so it will be fun to see everyone come together and show off that spirit to national TV," Jennifer said.

They said it's all about going big or going home, and that means dressing up.

"I am beyond hyped, like 30 of us got Duck costumes to wear, we'll try to get on the big screen, and we'll just be running around Eugene," Jennifer said.

Jared Horn, the Vice President of Oregon Pit Crew, predicts this College GameDay experience will be better than anything yet.

"In prior years, we haven't had the same excitement. But now, with this new era of Dan Lanning, there's just a buzz in the town and going to the games is so much different than what it was last year. The games are exciting, there's explosive plays. Last year we would have games where we barely beat Cal by 7, but this year it's BYU, who is a good team; we beat by 20 something," Horn said.

The Oregon Pit Crew is a student-led organization that started back in 1999. With 123 members, Horn said they're basically like the hard-core Oregon sports fans.

"We are re-building post-COVID, but this is a really cool opportunity to get involved with Oregon Athletics," Horn said.

Horn said when it was first announced that GameDay was coming, they immediately got to planning, coming up with creative sign ideas and ways to hype everyone up.

"We have a group chat, and we've just been bouncing ideas off each other. I don't want to spoil any of the ideas quite yet, but there will definitely be some funny ones, so it'll be good," Horn said.

He said students have been waiting for something like this for so long, especially since the pandemic put a damper on things for the past three years.

Students talk College GameDay plans

"This is a really good way to show our traditions and show off the University of Oregon," Horn said.

Eugene Police officer Scott Dillon said each year GameDay comes to town, more people come out. He said that, along with UOPD, they'll be ramping up patrols starting Friday evening into Saturday and throughout the game.

"Bigger crowds, the Ducks are doing good, so that always draws in more people. Just have a lot of patients, people are trying to get to and from the game, and we want them to get there and have a good time, get there and back safely," Dillon said.

The pre-game show starts at 6 a.m. Kick off in Autzen starts at 12:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you