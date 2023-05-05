UO study finds connection between language in texts and mood changes

EUGENE, Ore. -- A University of Oregon study has shown teenage girls’ texts can give clues to their mental health. The research team spent a month focusing on 30 girls aged 11-15. They looked at more than 22,000 messages the girls sent through texts and social media.
“One of the methods that we're very interested in is the fact that adolescents and teenagers spend so much time on their smartphones,” said Dr. Nick Allen, a UO psychology professor and member of the research team. “They’re putting a lot of information into those phones that are very important for their social lives and wellbeing.”
The team monitored the girls’ phone use and then compared it to their moods each day. They found a connection when the girls used more first-person pronouns.
“So ‘I’, ‘me’, ‘my’, words like that,” said Elisabeth McNeilly, a member of the research team and UO doctoral candidate. “Which, the literature suggests, is a reflection of self-focused attention. So being more self-focused in their language, and that correlated with days that they were having lower mood.”
The findings also showed the worse day a teen was having, the more words and messages they would send. Researchers said looking at informal interactions between teens on their phones might better reflect their emotional state than what they share with their parents. That fact resonated with students on the UO campus.
"Yeah I think definitely there's kind of an unconscious motive to your actions or the things that you say,” UO student Chandler Higginbotham said. “So maybe it's not something that you're actively thinking about. But like something that has happened earlier that's still in the back of your mind or something that's affecting you more than you actually think and it's coming out in ways that you wouldn't realize."
Allen said the findings pointed out the connection between the use of first person pronouns and having a worse mood.
"I think it's fascinating, some of the patterns of language that were associated with these mood states,” he said. “Because what they suggest is there's this state of being very focused on myself and being very focused on the here and now that tends to be related to not feeling good."
And after carrying this study out, the team believes there are practical applications for what they learned in the future.
"Just the opportunity that using naturalistic language from daily smartphone use patterns, just the potential that that has to inform who is at risk and when," McNeilly said.
The team said they also plan to test this in adolescent boys to see how it translates to the larger population.