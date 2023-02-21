 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Douglas County schools back open after reports of active shooter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- All schools in Douglas County were locked down Tuesday morning after several alleged school shooting threats.

Lt. Brad O'dell, a spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said they first got reports at the South Umpqua School District. 

"We began receiving 911 calls of a active shooter incident at South Umpqua School District and so multiple law enforcement agencies began responding," he said.

They then got reports of an active shooter at Roseburg High School. 

Roseburg High School

"We began an active shooter response to that location as well. Later in the morning, we received a third report at Sutherlin High School. So we responded to each of these and out of an abundance of caution, we placed each of the schools into lockdown," O'dell said.  

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the threats have been determined to be false reports, but they are still investigating. As they responded, the DCSO urged parents not to come pick up their children, saying that doing so could cause additional panic and distract law enforcement from their duties.

This is something one parent, Justin Waiamau, did anyway. He told KEZI 9 News he dropped everything the second he heard his son, a freshman at Roseburg High, could be in danger. 

"I just told my job I'm just going to drop everything and the first thing and the only thing on my mind is my son," Waiamau said.

Police presence outside of Roseburg High School on Tuesday morning

The DCSO also recommended the community refrain from calling 911 or their non-emergency line to check on the status of the incidents or ask about picking up students. Doing so in such a widespread emergency can make it more difficult to dispatch law enforcement to other emergencies, according to the DCSO.

“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” DCSO Lieutenant Brad O'Dell said. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours. Law enforcement will respond to and assess each incident appropriately.”

At about 11:59 a.m., the DCSO said all Douglas County schools were cleared and confirmed free of danger by law enforcement. At about 2:45 p.m., all schools were released from lockdown.

