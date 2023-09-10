 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Douglas County structure fire prompts Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice

  • Updated
Cole Road Fire Fixed

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Crews have stopped forward progress on structure fire on Cole Road, downgrading evacuation notices for the surrounding area.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, fire crews are tackling a structure and grass fire in the 4900-block of Cole Road.

A previous Level 2 (BE SET) notice has been downgraded to a LEVEL 1 (BE READY) notice. That Level 1 notice is in effect for 4700 to 4900 block of Cole Road.

DCSO said people should continue to monitor for hazardous conditions and review preparedness plans if they are needed.

According to the Douglas County Forest Protective Association, the fire is estimated to be about three to five acres in size in grass and timber.

This is a developing news story. Stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest developments.

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

