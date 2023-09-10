UPDATE: Douglas County structure fire prompts Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Crews have stopped forward progress on structure fire on Cole Road, downgrading evacuation notices for the surrounding area.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, fire crews are tackling a structure and grass fire in the 4900-block of Cole Road.
A previous Level 2 (BE SET) notice has been downgraded to a LEVEL 1 (BE READY) notice. That Level 1 notice is in effect for 4700 to 4900 block of Cole Road.
DCSO said people should continue to monitor for hazardous conditions and review preparedness plans if they are needed.
According to the Douglas County Forest Protective Association, the fire is estimated to be about three to five acres in size in grass and timber.
