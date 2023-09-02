UPDATE: Eugene police identify person of interest sought in early morning shooting

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are seeking a person of interest in shooting at a business early Saturday morning.
According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 590 East Broadway at 2:39 a.m. on September 2.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the suspect left the scene in a car.
On September 3, EPD identified the person of interest they are looking for as 22-year-old Jaisi Tavin Savath of Springfield. He is described as having longer black hair and approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. EPD said it is unknown what vehicle he may be associated with at this time, as a silver Infinity four-door sedan he was previously associated with was found by police.
Police said it is possible Savath is armed. Anyone with tips to his location or any other information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cliff Sites at 541-682-5147 or CSites@eugene-or.gov.
Anyone who sees Savath is asked to call 9-1-1 and to avoid contacting him.