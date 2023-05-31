UPDATE: Evacuation order for Lowell neighborhood lowered to 'Level 1'

LOWELL, Ore. – Part of the Lowell area was put on high alert due to a nearby brush fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The evacuation order is now set to a Level One: 'Be Ready'.
The LCSO has issued evacuation warnings for Reuben Leigh Road, Forest Retreat Lane, the south side of Little Fall Creek Road from Jasper Road east to Lafon Lane, Jasper-Lowell Road east of Unity Park and the south side of Little Fall Creek Road from Jasper Road east of Lafon Lane.
Anyone in those areas should get ready to leave at a moment’s notice, and is advise to leave as soon as they are able. The LCSO said people in the area may not get another notice, as public safety personnel can’t guarantee they will be able to notify them if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Reuben Leigh Road and Little Fall Creek Road are closed except to those evacuating.
