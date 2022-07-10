UPDATE: Great Dane found in hot car on the road to recovery

EUGENE, Ore.- The Great Dane who was rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon is now recovering.
Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 'Hercules' is doing better, and will likely not suffer any long term effects.
His owner is now facing an animal neglect charge, accused of leaving Hercules in a car that reached 113 degrees. They say he locked his dog inside his car, which was parked in direct sunlight at the Valley River Center.
Two officers found him panting and swaying vigorously in the back seat.
After officers rescued Hercules, he was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
He is now staying at GreenHill Humane Society while the case is resolved.
Eugene Police urge people to not leave their pets unattended inside the car even if it's just for a few minutes.
Because of cases like this, officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department want to remind people with pets, how to keep them extra safe.
Here is a list they posted on their Facebook page.
- If you notice an animal is distressed or unresponsive, call 911.
- If the animal is not in distress, try to find the owner first.
- As temperatures begin to rise throughout the summer, make sure your pets have access to bowls with cold, fresh water.
- Keep pets inside during the heat of the day.
- They said dogs should not ride in uncovered pick-up truck beds, since the hot metal can burn their paw pads.
- When pets are playing outside, be sure to give them plenty of shade, and even invest in a misting hose or kiddie pool for them to play comfortably in.
- If it gets too hot, it might be a good idea to skip the afternoon exercise.
- Before you go on an adventure with your pet, be sure to check the pavement or sand with your hand, walk early in the morning or late at night, carry water, and take a lot of breaks.
Officials also said to contact your vet if you have any questions or concerns.