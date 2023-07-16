UPDATE: "Little Wolf Fire" at Douglas County quarry now 40% mopped up

UPDATE 8 p.m. on 7/16/2023 -- During the day, crews mopped up 40% of the fire. Overnight crews will monitor the area for any hotspots, with the following day shift continuing to mop things up.
The fire size is confirmed at 12.9 acres, with the cause still being under investigation.
When the fire area is cleared, DFPA said it will still be monitored for heat and smoke for several days.
UPDATE 10:30 a.m. on 7/16/2023 -- Overnight crews were able to close up the left flank of the fire, lining the fire 100%. Dayside crews will continue mopping up the scene and are currently 15% complete.
UMPQUA, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a blaze first spotted in a Douglas County rock quarry Saturday afternoon.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, they joined other local firefighting agencies in responding to an estimated 6-acre fire in a rock quarry near Tyee Road in Umpqua around 1:17 p.m. on July 16. DFPA has named the blaze the "Little Wolf Fire."
Crews staged an aggressive initial attack with crews on the ground and in the air. By 5 p.m., the fire was holding at 8 acres, DFPA said. By 7 p.m., the fire was 100% plumbed and 60% trailed. Additional crews were ordered to continue the response through the night.
DFPA said no homes or structures were threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it is human-caused. The general public is asked to avoid the area to keep everyone safe.
With hot, dry and gusty weather conditions bringing high potential for wildfires, DFPA said people should refrain from any recreational activities that include fire, heat or sparks.