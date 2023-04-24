UPDATE: missing Bandon man found, according to family

BANDON, Ore. -- UPDATE: Those close to a missing Bandon man said officials in Eugene found him at a local hospital in the Eugene area.
Coos County deputies are searching for a man who went missing from his home early Sunday morning.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Parks, 66, left his home in Bandon at about 4:30 a.m. on April 23. Family members said Parks drove away in apick-up truck, and they did not know where he was headed.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Parks is described as standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair, but is balding, according to the CCSO. Deputies said he may have been heading north and is known to have family in Eugene and Washington.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about Parks’s whereabouts should contact their dispatch at 541-396-2106.