UPDATE: Missing Eritrean athletes found, not in danger

UPDATE: The University of Oregon Police Department says that the athletes have been found and are not in danger, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation. UOPD says that the federation told them the athletes are resuming activities with the team. The athletes' missing person cases have been closed.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five members of the Eritrean track and field team were reported as missing after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships.
According to the University of Oregon Police Department, five people -- all members of the track and field team from Eritrea -- were reported as missing on July 24. UOPD says the athletes had been staying in university campus housing meant for use during the World Athletics Championships. They were last seen in Eugene on the evening of July 23, according to UOPD.
Four of the missing individuals were competing athletes. One was a coach. They are:
- Filmon Ande, 24
- Habtom Samuel Keleta, 18
- Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, 44
- Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, 18
- Yemane Haileselassie Teklehaimanot, 24
UOPD says they notified federal and local law enforcement agencies about the missing person cases.
Eritrea is a country in the Horn of Africa. It borders Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti and has a coastline along the Red Sea.