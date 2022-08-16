UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found

UPDATE: Long Nguyen was found safe and sound in the evening of Tuesday, August 16. The Corvallis Police Department extends thanks to everyone who submitted tips.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Anyone with information on Nguyen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department immediately at 541-766-6911.