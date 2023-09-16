UPDATE: Missing teen sought by Springfield police found

UPDATE - September 17 at 10 a.m.: Springfield P.D. said Hughes has been located.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 13-year-old girl who did not return home after a football game.
According to SPD, 13-year old Kaycie Hughes went to the Thurston High School football game on the evening of September 15. Her mother reported her missing on Saturday after she did not come home.
Springfield police said Hughes is potentially in danger due to a medical condition and she does not have her medication with her. As of 3:30 p.m. on September 16, Hughes had been missing for roughly 18 hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 541-726-3714.