UPDATE: Priceboro Fire 45% contained, mapped out to 309.5 acres

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Firefighters have completely lined the perimeter of the Priceboro Fire near Interstate 5 outside of Harrisburg and have reached 45% containment. Crews are now working on mop up efforts.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said better access to the fire and more accurate GPS mapping place the fire at 309.5 acres.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation orders for the area during the evening of August 5. The sheriff's office said Sunday evacuation alert levels remain unchanged to protect area residents as both weather and fire conditions can change at a moment’s notice.

Notices for all the properties on all sides beginning at 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, east to include Wildwood Estates Loop and south from 33496 to the Linn-Lane county line are now at Level Two (BE SET) notices.

Notices for the areas of Mt. Tom Drive from the west boundary of 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, west to Interstate-5 and south to the Linn-Lane county line as well are now at Level One (BE READY) notices. The Lane County Sheriff's Office also downgraded their notice for all residents on Coleman Road east of Interstate 5 to a Level One notice.

With fire crews and equipment still in the area, the sheriff's office said people should exercise caution when travelling through. Anyone who encounters emergency crews should pull over or stop.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. on August 4 in the area of Priceboro Road near Mount Tom. Overnight into August 5, crews continued to battle active burning along the edge of the fire. New resources from nearby Oregon Department of Forestry districts and private contractors relieved the crews that first responded to the blaze.

More than 160 firefighters worked on Saturday to establish dozer and handline around the full perimeter of the blaze, creating a barrier between the burning materials within the fire and the unburned vegetation outside of it.

Officials plan to continue mop-up operations Sunday, pushing into the burned areas to remove unburnt vegetation and extinguish hot spots to consider that portion of the perimeter contained. 225 firefighters will be on hand for the work.

“Our lines held through the night and that’s a huge success from where we were sitting just a day ago,” Incident Commander Jeb Schumacher said Sunday morning. “Today we will focus on plumbing and heavy mop up. We want to make sure the lines are strong and secure so the local district can concentrate on catching new fire starts when we eventually hand this back.”

People should expect to see light smoke from the fire as hot spots cool. As mop up continues, ODF said some resources will be released to other active regions to increase readiness across the state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.