UPDATE: Priceboro Fire completely lined and 20% contained, with evacuation notices downgraded

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Firefighters have completely lined the perimeter of the Priceboro Fire near Interstate 5 outside of Harrisburg and have reached 20% containment.

As of 5 p.m. on August 5, the Linn County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation orders for the area.

Notices for all the properties on all sides beginning at 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, east to include Wildwood Estates Loop and south from 33496 to the Linn-Lane county line are now at Level Two (BE SET) notices.

Notices for the areas of Mt. Tom Drive from the west boundary of 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, west to Interstate-5 and south to the Linn-Lane county line as well are now at Level One (BE READY) notices. The Lane County Sheriff's Office also downgraded their notice for all residents on Coleman Road east of Interstate 5 to a Level One notice.

With fire crews and equipment still in the area, the sheriff's office said people should exercise caution when travelling through. Anyone who encounters emergency crews should pull over or stop.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. on August 4 in the area of Priceboro Road near Mount Tom. Overnight into August 5, crews continued to battle active burning along the edge of the fire. New resources from nearby Oregon Department of Forestry districts and private contractors relieved the crews that first responded to the blaze.

More than 160 firefighters worked to establish dozer and handline around the full perimeter of the blaze, creating a barrier between the burning materials within the fire and the unburned vegetation outside of it. They also plumbed the fire by running hose along the control line and accomplished 20% containment along the northwest portion of the blaze.

“We had a mixed bag with the weather today,” ODF District Forester Chris Cline said. “The wind and dry conditions stoked fire activity in some areas, but the overcast was a huge help today. Crews capitalized on the weather and made big gains by fully lining the perimeter and achieving 20% containment.”

One crew and two engines will monitor and patrol the fire overnight into August 6. Officials said roughly the same number of firefighters from Saturday's shift will continue firefighting efforts. People should expect to see aircraft and smoke above the fire tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.