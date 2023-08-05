 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

UPDATE: Priceboro Fire completely lined and 35% contained, downgraded evacuation notices remain

  • Updated
  • 0
Priceboro Responders

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District and a Type-3 Incident Team are managing the suppression efforts, with support from ODF, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, local fire districts, forest landowners, and private contractors.

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Firefighters have completely lined the perimeter of the Priceboro Fire near Interstate 5 outside of Harrisburg and have reached 35% containment.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation orders for the area during the evening of August 5. The sheriff's office said Sunday evacuation alert levels remain unchanged to protect area residents as both weather and fire conditions can change at a moment’s notice.

Notices for all the properties on all sides beginning at 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, east to include Wildwood Estates Loop and south from 33496 to the Linn-Lane county line are now at Level Two (BE SET) notices.

Notices for the areas of Mt. Tom Drive from the west boundary of 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, west to Interstate-5 and south to the Linn-Lane county line as well are now at Level One (BE READY) notices. The Lane County Sheriff's Office also downgraded their notice for all residents on Coleman Road east of Interstate 5 to a Level One notice.

Priceboro Evacuation Map 8/6 AM

Evacuation notice map as of the morning of August 6, published by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

With fire crews and equipment still in the area, the sheriff's office said people should exercise caution when travelling through. Anyone who encounters emergency crews should pull over or stop.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. on August 4 in the area of Priceboro Road near Mount Tom. Overnight into August 5, crews continued to battle active burning along the edge of the fire. New resources from nearby Oregon Department of Forestry districts and private contractors relieved the crews that first responded to the blaze.

More than 160 firefighters worked on Saturday to establish dozer and handline around the full perimeter of the blaze, creating a barrier between the burning materials within the fire and the unburned vegetation outside of it. 

Officials plan to continue mop-up operations Sunday, pushing into the burned areas to remove unburnt vegetation and extinguish hot spots to consider that portion of the perimeter contained. 225 firefighters will be on hand for the work.

“Our lines held through the night and that’s a huge success from where we were sitting just a day ago,” said Incident Commander Jeb Schumacher. “Today we will focus on plumbing and heavy mop up. We want to make sure the lines are strong and secure so the local district can concentrate on catching new fire starts when we eventually hand this back.”

Priceboro fire 8/4

Flames and smoke spreading in the Priceboro Fire in Linn County. Photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Firefighters hope to map the perimeter of the fire with handheld GPS to provide a more accurate assessment. Officials expect the current acreage to change, with a size update anticipated Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Joey Vacca joined the KEZI 9 News team as a news reporter in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can email Joey at joeyvacca@kezi.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

