...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665,
AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...
locally higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Updated booster shots start arriving in Oregon

Pfizer and BioNTech say updated Covid-19 boosters show increased immune response against Omicron variant

Two Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosters, pictured here, in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020 updated to target the Omicron variant show a substantially higher immune response than the current Covid-19 vaccine, the companies said.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

EUGENE, Ore. - The new, updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now arriving in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oregon has received 39,000 shots and they're expecting upwards of 150,000 shots to be delivered to meet the demand.

Lane County Public Health said they will be getting their first doses this week along with pharmacies and primary care providers.

LCPH's public health storefront clinic at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene will be the first to offer it.

The Moderna booster is for people 18 and older while the Pfizer booster is for people 12 and older.

To be eligible, you need to have completed your primary series of shots. If you've received the initial booster already, you need to be at least two months removed from that.

When it comes to the new booster for kids under 12, the CDC is expected to recommend updated covid-19 boosters for all pediatric groups in the coming weeks.

More shipments are expected next week. Head to https://www.vaccines.gov/ for where to find a shot.

