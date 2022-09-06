Updated booster shots start arriving in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. - The new, updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now arriving in the state.
As of Tuesday, Oregon has received 39,000 shots and they're expecting upwards of 150,000 shots to be delivered to meet the demand.
Lane County Public Health said they will be getting their first doses this week along with pharmacies and primary care providers.
LCPH's public health storefront clinic at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene will be the first to offer it.
The Moderna booster is for people 18 and older while the Pfizer booster is for people 12 and older.
To be eligible, you need to have completed your primary series of shots. If you've received the initial booster already, you need to be at least two months removed from that.
When it comes to the new booster for kids under 12, the CDC is expected to recommend updated covid-19 boosters for all pediatric groups in the coming weeks.
More shipments are expected next week. Head to https://www.vaccines.gov/ for where to find a shot.