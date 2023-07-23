UPDATES: Crews respond to fire in the Willamette National Forest

UPDATE 7/23/2023 at 11:00 a.m.: The U.S. Forrest Service said the current fire size is estimated at 300 acres. Overnight crews worked to suppress the fire, with it expected to be active Sunday with continued hot and dry conditions forecasted for the area.
Five engines, three hand crews, and various heavy equipment are on scene. Additional resources including a Type 2 team and aircraft are in route.
The Forest Service asks people to avoid the Fall Creek area, including campgrounds on Fall Creek Road and surrounding roads. Officials also ask people to keep drones away from the area, as they post a threat to both crews on the ground and in the air. Smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.
Original story as follows:
FALL CREEK, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a blaze in the Willamette National Forest first spotted Saturday afternoon.
According to a post on the forest's Facebook page, a fire was reported near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area on the afternoon of July 22.
Named the "Bedrock Fire," officials estimated it to be 80-100 acres in size. They said fire behavior is active in timber and firefighters with both the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry are fighting the fire and working to protect buildings on private land. Additional crews were ordered for the next morning.
The Bedrock Campground and roads in the are are closed, with visitors asked to avoid the area. Officials said smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.