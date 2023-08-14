UPDATES: Level 3 evacuation notices ordered for areas west of Bedrock Fire

FALL CREEK, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has upgraded an existing evacuation notice and issued new a notice for the Fall Creek area due to the Bedrock Fire.
According to LCSO, Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices are in place for the areas of Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road. These orders were upgraded from Level 2 notices.
A new Level 2 (BE SET) notice is in place for residents on the north and south of Fall Creek lake, including Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, and Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and on Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4.
An evacuation map is available on the county's Bedrock Fire information website.
Level 3 means those in the affected area must leave immediately. Those affected should not stop to gather belongings, as the danger is imminent.
Level 2 means people must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that they receive. Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify people if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.
People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.
A Red Cross shelter is being opened for people and small domestic pets at Lowell High School at 65 Pioneer Street.
Anyone with a Level 2 evacuation notice who needs assistance sheltering large animals should call Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.
As of the morning of August 14, the Bedrock Fire has burned 22,679 acres and is at 20% containment.