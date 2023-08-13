UPDATES: Level 3 evacuation orders in place as conflagration declared on Lookout Fire

 Skip to main content
Correction. Lower Columbia was accidentally left out of the
Excessive Heat Warning for the remainder of today and tonight.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 100 to 110 expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid
70s, warmest in the larger urban cores such as Portland, Salem
and Eugene. Hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to
30 mph. But, winds more easterly near the Columbia River Gorge,
and across the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 12 to 20
percent each afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
UPDATES: Level 3 evacuation orders in place as conflagration declared on Lookout Fire

  • Updated
  • 0

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. -- Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are in place for the Lookout Fire, as Governor Tina Kotek late Sunday night declared a conflagration.

Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are now in place for:

  • Taylor Road
  • North Bank Road
  • All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane
  • Mona Campground
  • Lookout Campground
  • The H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest Headquarters.

Level 1 (BE READY) notices are in place for:

  • Areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road
  • McKenzie River Drive

An evacuation map is available on the county's Lookout Fire information website.

Level 3 means people must leave immediately, as danger is current or imminent. If people choose to ignore the notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further. People should not delay leaving to gather items or protect their homes.

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters and equipment from across the state will be mobilized as part of the conflagration declaration.

People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

