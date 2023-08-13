UPDATES: Level 3 evacuation orders in place as conflagration declared on Lookout Fire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. -- Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are in place for the Lookout Fire, as Governor Tina Kotek late Sunday night declared a conflagration.
Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are now in place for:
- Taylor Road
- North Bank Road
- All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane
- Mona Campground
- Lookout Campground
- The H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest Headquarters.
Level 1 (BE READY) notices are in place for:
- Areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road
- McKenzie River Drive
An evacuation map is available on the county's Lookout Fire information website.
Level 3 means people must leave immediately, as danger is current or imminent. If people choose to ignore the notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further. People should not delay leaving to gather items or protect their homes.
Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters and equipment from across the state will be mobilized as part of the conflagration declaration.
People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.