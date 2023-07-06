UPS workers in Springfield picket as time ticks on contract negotiations

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Local United Parcel Service workers gathered in front of the company’s Springfield delivery hub on Thursday morning to demonstrate as their union negotiates for better working conditions and wages for workers nationwide.
UPS driver and President of Teamsters Local 206 Dan Soeby said the demonstration was a "practice picket just to show we can” as they near the end of their contracts.
“I speak for most people that the workers do want to avoid a strike,” he said. “But we will if we have to — we will strike if we have to.”
Though many workers came out to picket, Soeby said, the practice did not impact any deliveries.
“Today, no work was slowed, no work was stopped,” he said. “Everybody was on time. Absolutely did not affect the work at all today. And we do have control over that. And if it does need to affect that, it will."
Time is of the essence, as the current contract between UPS and the union expires at the end of July. Soeby said the Teamsters’ national leadership has made it clear workers would not work past the deadline without a deal in place. A strike could possibly happen if new contracts are not put forward.
"We were told [on July 5] that at 4 a.m. -- that both sides walked away and are taking a week off,” he said. “That'll leave two weeks to end our contract. So, the closer time gets, the more that becomes an option."
In a statement from UPS, the company said:
“The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.
Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions.
We’re proud of what we’ve put forward in these negotiations, which deliver wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.”
Soeby said they are looking to get a fair deal, or else they will strike. He said workers across the country have worked hard through their current contract, working long hours in tough conditions to complete deliveries.
“Within this last contract we had a pandemic, we had fires, we had drivers and sorters working really, really hard and the company made record profits -- over and over again,” Soeby said.
The union, he said, is advocating for things like warehouse safety, better hours and pay, and safety for people working in extremely hot temperatures.
“Better working conditions, more dignity, more money,” Soeby said. “We want the company to have record profits, but we also want the workers to have record wage increases.”
He said he wants people to know the sacrifices made by the delivery workers.
"These workers have worked really hard for you the last five years -- through the pandemic, through the smoke, through whatever it takes to get packages done,” Soeby said.
If a strike were to happen, he said, everyday people would feel it.
"The customers will probably notice that they're not getting their stuff,” Soeby said. “If they get it at all, it will be not nearly as convenient as your UPS driver usually makes it for you. Things will definitely slow down."
Residents in the area understand the potential shortfalls that come with a strike.
“It's fair,” Springfield Resident Cain Bennett said. “They should have A/C, they should have more benefits and stuff like that. It ain't right, you know. So if they go on a strike, man I'd probably be out there with them.”
Bennett said he would be understanding if a strike meant delays in getting packages. In Eugene, Justin Green relies on the company to deliver packages for his business.
“I think that that is a terrible idea for them to -- for them to not negotiate that contract with the workers who have given their time in order for UPS to be a company in the very first place,” Green said.
One other person said he expects the company to hire temporary workers to fill any gaps left by striking, as the company has a lot of business to do and cannot afford to have delays or just not do it.
Soeby said the current negotiations has bigger impacts beyond the company.
“If we do have to strike, this will not just be for us and UPS workers and for this contract,” he said. “This will be for workers across the country, Amazon workers, all sorts of workers. Union workers, non-union workers. Setting a bar, setting an example -- showing that the blue collar needs to have some credit and the corporations need to share.”
A picket is planned for the morning of July 7 at the UPS hub in Eugene.