Upstream Art Project artists painting new Springfield murals promoting clean water

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Now in its eighth year, the Upstream Art Project is adding four more sidewalk murals to a collection of more than thirty examples.
Local artists are participating in the project, which aims to raise awareness of the connection between city streets and local waterways. The four artists working on this year’s murals include Asante Riverwind, Barbara Counsil, Jennifer Reida, and Mike Brown, and work commenced on July 20 on the newest additions.
“Everybody sees something different in an image, different than what an artist might intend, but we also dream later,” said Asante Riverwind, an artist from Springfield. “And I'm hoping just that interconnectedness of all the waterways and all the different species, we'll see that we're connected, we're part of that too, we're part of the ecosystem and we are all connected, and hopefully we're leaving the next generations coming up with a livable world.”
Though most think of Oregon rain as a cleansing force of nature, the reality is rainfall washes much off of the street surfaces into local waterways. Peter Jaeger, an environmental services technician for the City of Springfield, said the murals provide an attractive front on a significant community issue.
“By having something beautiful, it forces people to stop, it forces people to take a second look and to think about the ways in which their everyday actions really do make a difference,” Jaeger said, “and how their everyday actions can help improve water quality in our area.”
Since 2016, Springfield’s Upstream Art Project has utilized murals to inform locals on how the city’s storm drains are directly connected to area waterways. This year’s murals will bring the total number up to 37 located throughout Springfield.