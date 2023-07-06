UpStream Art project will feature four artists creating murals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Four Oregon artists will soon be creating colorful murals with water-friendly messages around storm drains in Springfield, according to Upstream Art project organizers.
Project organizers said that the community is invited to come out and watch as four artists create the murals from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 20 and 21 near Yolanda Elementary School at the intersection of Yolanda Avenue and 20th Street. The art project’s intent is to not only raise awareness of water pollution issues, but also to support artists, according to UpStream Art organizers.
“We’re here to remind everyone to prevent water pollution before it starts,” said Peter Jaeger, an environmental technician who leads Springfield’s UpStream Art project. “Everyone cares about clean water. We need it for drinking, recreation, agriculture, and industry. Not to mention the countless people, animals, and plants that live downstream from Springfield that also rely on clean water.”
Stormwater, which originates from rainfall, washes over and collects a variety of pollutants, such as chemicals, litter, and more, project leaders said. The project’s organizers said that urban runoff is one of the biggest threats to the McKenzie and Willamette rivers.
Each summer since 2016, the City of Springfield has commissioned artists to decorate storm drains and walkways with messages promoting healthy water quality, project organizers said. There are currently 33 murals located in and around downtown Springfield and near Agnes Stewart Middle School.
More information on the project can be found online.