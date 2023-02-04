US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&