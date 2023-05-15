US Forest Service to burn debris in Siuslaw National Forest

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Visitors and residents near locations in the Siuslaw National Forest may see smoke in the next few days, but it probably won’t be cause for alarm.
Officials with the United States Forest Service said the Siuslaw National Forest will be burning four debris piles in several locations throughout the forest starting on Tuesday, May 16 and possibly lasting through Friday, May 19. The debris piles are in the Sand Lake, Hebo Side Camp. Blodgett Work Center and Eel Creek areas. USFS officials said they will only carry out the burns if firefighters say conditions are ideal.
Forest service officials said firefighters will closely monitor the burn piles to make sure the fires don’t spread. Officials said burning is one of the most effective ways to get rid of debris such as noxious weeds and by-products of restoration projects before they become hazardous fuel for wildfires. The USFS said smoke may be visible while the burns are in progress, but the impact of the smoke is expected to be minimal and no areas will be closed for the burns.
The safety of firefighters and the public is a top priority during prescribed burns such as these, the USFS said. If unsure if smoke from a fire is from a planned burn, citizens should contact their local fire department, county emergency services or a forest ranger station.