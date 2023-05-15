 Skip to main content
.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

US Forest Service to burn debris in Siuslaw National Forest

Siuslaw Forest pile burn

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Visitors and residents near locations in the Siuslaw National Forest may see smoke in the next few days, but it probably won’t be cause for alarm.

Officials with the United States Forest Service said the Siuslaw National Forest will be burning four debris piles in several locations throughout the forest starting on Tuesday, May 16 and possibly lasting through Friday, May 19. The debris piles are in the Sand Lake, Hebo Side Camp. Blodgett Work Center and Eel Creek areas. USFS officials said they will only carry out the burns if firefighters say conditions are ideal.

Forest service officials said firefighters will closely monitor the burn piles to make sure the fires don’t spread. Officials said burning is one of the most effective ways to get rid of debris such as noxious weeds and by-products of restoration projects before they become hazardous fuel for wildfires. The USFS said smoke may be visible while the burns are in progress, but the impact of the smoke is expected to be minimal and no areas will be closed for the burns.

The safety of firefighters and the public is a top priority during prescribed burns such as these, the USFS said. If unsure if smoke from a fire is from a planned burn, citizens should contact their local fire department, county emergency services or a forest ranger station.

