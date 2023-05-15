USA BMX Lumberjack Nationals to showcase pro and amateur riders

EUGENE, Ore. – A three-day BMX event showcasing professional and amateur riders from across the cross will begin on Friday in Eugene, according to event organizers.
Promoters of the USA BMX Lumberjack Nationals said that the event will be held at the Emerald Valley BMX track, located at 2715 Leo Harris Parkway. The three-day event continues through the entire weekend, with racing starting at 1:30 p.m. on May 19, 9 a.m. on May 20, and 8 a.m. on May 21.
“The Eugene, Cascades & Coast Sports Commission is beyond thrilled to welcome USA BMX, its riders and fans to Eugene for the 2023 Lumberjack Nationals,” said J.B. Carney, senior director of the Eugene, Cascades & Coast Sports Commission. “The event will bring close to 3,000 visitors to the region and provide a local estimated economic boost of almost $550,000. Beyond the numbers, event host Emerald Valley BMX is a valued partner that does outstanding work in the community on and off the track.”
The Eugene race marks the 12th stop on the 2023 national BMX racing tour, event promoters said.
Parking is $10 per day. A free open house event will be held on Saturday, June 3, in which first-time riders can borrow a loaner bike and helmet and take a spin on the track as a way to try the sport out, organizers said.