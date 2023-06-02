USFS reports no growth at McKenzie Bridge fire as suppression efforts continue

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Forest Service officials said that as of June 2 there wasn’t any significant increase in size of a wildfire that resulted from an escaped prescribed burn, but firefighters were still working to secure the fire.

A wildfire near the community of McKenzie Bridge, formally known as the W-470 Fire, started on the night of May 30 when gusts of wind fanned the flames of a prescribed burn and lit several spot fires outside the planned area. Officials with the United States Forest Service said that as of June 2, the fire is estimated to be burning 72 acres of forest, of which 50 acres are part of the initial prescribed burn. Officials said there has been no growth of the burning area since the night of June 1.

USFS officials said over 100 firefighters and their support equipment, which includes fire engines and helicopters, are working to suppress the fire. Firefighters said they have completed fire lines along the southern side of the fire as well as two spot fires, and are making their way along the western edge of the fire. USFS officials said no structures are threatened by the fire.

USFS officials have scheduled a community meeting for June 3 at 3 p.m. at the McKenzie River School in Vida, Oregon. Officials said a recording of the meeting will be posted on social media after its conclusion.