Utility crews working to restore power after heavy winds

WESTERN OREGON -- After high winds battered the West Coast Monday night and Tuesday, crews worked through the night to restore power to several homes that were left without electricity due to downed power lines and fallen trees.
Pacific Power said the high wind event on December 27 left almost 50,000 customers without power and affected more than 86,000 in one way or another, but crews were able to restore power to about 14,500 customers. As of 11 a.m. on December 28, there are about 7,500 Pacific Power customers still without power, according to the utility. Pacific Power said about 1,100 of those are in various communities in the Willamette Valley, while another 570 are in Coos Bay. All customers should have their power restored by the morning of December 29 at the latest, according to Pacific Power.
Other local utility companies are reporting similar successes. Lane Electric Cooperative reported at about 8 a.m. on December 28 that, out of about 1,000 customers without power on December 27, only about 49 were still without power. Eugene Water and Electric Board was able to restore power to more than 1,100 customers in their service area on the same day as the high wind event.
Public works crews removed several downed trees and fallen branches from roadways after the high winds, but some damage may remain on rural roads. Power companies want to remind the public that if you see downed power lines, do not touch them, and call your power provider immediately.