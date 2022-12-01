Uvalde survivors file class action lawsuit seeking $27 billion from law enforcement entities, school district and others

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. Isolated gusts to 50 kt. For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 9 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&