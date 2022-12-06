Vaccine mandate remains place for health care workers

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's been a trying three years for those in the healthcare field as the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge strain on the system.
And now, as the state slowly recovers, Oregon is facing yet another challenge: a shortage of nurses.
“We saw a mass exodus from the profession because of the expectations put on them by our society, to keep us all together, to keep us healthy, and it was a lot," said Jason Davis of Lane County Health & Human Services.
Some argue dropping the vaccine mandate could help with staffing woes, but the Oregon Health Authority and PeaceHealth have decided to extend their mandate. This applies to those who work in the medical field or in a medical setting. Now, health leaders like Davis and Lane County Public Health say the focus is shifting to the younger generation to find ways to get more into the medical field and stick around the area.
"So, looking at the types of opportunities that we provide, on the job training programs that can offer an income while still studying. and then looking at our institutions locally," Davis said.
During the next session, some members of Congress have already been speaking about dropping the vaccination requirement for the military. Health officials say that because of the nature of their field, the vaccine mandates are critical when addressing the needs of patients. Therefore, it will be staying in place for the near future
Davis says they're also asking the public to help them out.as the winter peak of cases of flu, COVID, and RSV has yet to come. He says you can keep local hospitals from getting overwhelmed by getting a flu and COVID vaccine and to stay home when sick.