Vaccine mandate remains place for health care workers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&