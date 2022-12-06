 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Vaccine mandate remains place for health care workers

  • Updated
  • 0

Vaccine mandate still in place for health care workers

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's been a trying three years for those in the healthcare field as the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge strain on the system.

And now, as the state slowly recovers, Oregon is facing yet another challenge: a shortage of nurses.

“We saw a mass exodus from the profession because of the expectations put on them by our society, to keep us all together, to keep us healthy, and it was a lot," said Jason Davis of Lane County Health & Human Services. 

Some argue dropping the vaccine mandate could help with staffing woes, but the Oregon Health Authority and PeaceHealth have decided to extend their mandate. This applies to those who work in the medical field or in a medical setting. Now, health leaders like Davis and Lane County Public Health say the focus is shifting to the younger generation to find ways to get more into the medical field and stick around the area.

"So, looking at the types of opportunities that we provide, on the job training programs that can offer an income while still studying. and then looking at our institutions locally," Davis said.

Lane County Public Health

During the next session, some members of Congress have already been speaking about dropping the vaccination requirement for the military. Health officials say that because of the nature of their field, the vaccine mandates are critical when addressing the needs of patients. Therefore, it will be staying in place for the near future

Davis says they're also asking the public to help them out.as the winter peak of cases of flu, COVID, and RSV has yet to come. He says you can keep local hospitals from getting overwhelmed by getting a flu and COVID vaccine and to stay home when sick.

