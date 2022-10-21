 Skip to main content
Valley River Center COVID vaccine clinic temporarily closing

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Public Health

EUGENE, Ore. -- A clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will temporarily be closed for necessary improvements, Lane County Public Health announced Friday.

LCPH says the clinic in Eugene's Valley River Center will be closed for about two weeks starting on October 23. Public health officials say the closure is being made in order to make necessary changes to improve service and offer greater access. Individuals who need a booster are encouraged to receive it at the clinic before it closes.

“While we would prefer not to close, this time is needed to to refocus our efforts on new service offerings and access opportunities,” said LCPH Communicable Disease Community Response Program Supervisor, Elizabeth Miglioretto.

The Valley River Center clinic is expected to reopen on November 9.

