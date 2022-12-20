 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South to southwest wind 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 25 kt.
Winds will becoming more westerly later this afternoon. Seas 4
to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Valley River Center vaccine clinic to close, Lane County Public Health says

  Updated
  • 0
Valley River Center

EUGNE, Ore. -- The Community Access Center at the Valley River Center mall is set to close soon, according to Lane County Public Health.

LCPH said operations at the Valley River Center clinic will be discontinued effective December 30. The clinic has been offering a number of vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines since June. Officials said they have reviewed data about how many people actually use the clinic, and decided to refocus their resources on mobile services.

“Our goal through these services is to equitably expand access to basic preventative health services throughout Lane County,” said Lane County Community Response Program Supervisor, Elizabeth Miglioretto. “After a careful review of the utilization data, we have decided that the best way to accomplish that goal is to focus available resources on vaccination and testing services that have the ability to relocate and move throughout Lane County.”

The Valley River Center clinic will be open Wednesday through Saturday 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. until December 30, with the exception of December 24, on which day it will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and December 25, on which day it will be closed.

