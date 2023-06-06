Valley River Inn employees laid off months after devastating fire.

EUGENE, Ore. – More than three months after a devastating fire, layoffs are coming to employees at the Valley River Inn in Eugene.
The three-alarm fire happened back on the morning of February 28, in the main building of the hotel. Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of the building and gutted a significant portion of the hotel. Fire officials said the building’s sprinkler system did not activate, but the fire alarm did sound. The building was successfully evacuated, with no injuries reported. Operations in the building where the fire took place have been severely reduced ever since.
According to Aimbridge Employee Service Corporation, the parent company of Valley River Inn, a secondary building on the premises cannot operate without the guest functions in the main building until it is rebuilt. As such, the corporation plans to lay off 62 employees effective on June 29.
A breakdown of the positions to be cut shows that many of them are restaurant workers, cooks, servers, laundry attendants and house attendants. Aimbridge said they were unable to provide more notice before the layoffs because they could not tell back when the fire happened that the secondary building would be inoperable without the main building. The company said they will reduce their operations while the hotel is rebuilt, but also said the layoffs are expected to be permanent and affected employees will not have bumping rights.