Van Buren Bridge reopened to traffic as police activity continues

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Corvallis police officials said that the Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis that was closed in the morning of June 23 has reopened to traffic as police activity continues in the area.
Corvallis Police Department said they responded to a report of an individual undergoing a mental health crisis at 9:27 a.m. on June 23. Upon arrival, police said they found the individual had climbed up the steel girders to the top of the bridge.
Corvallis police said they called upon Benton County Behavioral Health, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s marine patrol, and the Oregon Department of Transportation to also provide assistance. Police reported the situation as stable but unresolved as of 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, as the individual is no longer in any danger from passing traffic, authorities said.
Police said that law enforcement and mental health professionals are still on scene and are prepared to stop traffic if the situation should change. Motorists driving over the Van Buren Bridge are asked to drive with caution, authorities said.