Van Buren Bridge to be closed nightly for replacement work

CORVALLIS, Ore. – As part of its ongoing efforts to replace the Van Bridge with a wider, more earthquake resistant structure, the Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing the existing bridge at night for construction.

ODOT said they’re moving from a floating platform to the existing bridge to continue drilling foundations for a temporary bridge. ODOT said the bridge will be closed and drilling will occur nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night until about mid-July. While the Van Buren Bridge will be closed, ODOT has set up a detour along Harrison Boulevard Bridge to get across the river. One of its lanes will be redirected to allow for two-way traffic while the Van Buren Bridge is closed. Drivers are advised to keep an eye out for pedestrians or bicyclists who may be using the bridge.

The old Van Buren Bridge has long been a pain point for travelers looking to leave Corvallis headed east, as the one-lane bridge is showing its age, has a low clearance, and has a weight limit of about 12 tons. ODOT also said the bridge is vulnerable to earthquakes. The new bridge being constructed will have two lanes and a much higher weight limit, as well as improvements to make it stronger in an earthquake.