Van stolen from local business recovered, work trailer still missing

EUGENE, Ore. – Last week, thieves stole almost all of the van's gasoline. This week, they took the entire van itself, along with a work trailer that was hitched up to it.

Damion Rhodes, co-owner of Waxmaster Janitorial and Carpetmasters in west Eugene, said late in the day on August 2 he noticed a company work van and trailer were missing. He conferred with some of his crew members, but they had no idea as to its whereabouts.

Later that same night, Eugene police recovered the van off of Donald Street at an apartment complex near the Safeway at East 40th Avenue and Donald Street. Rhodes said that some things were removed and are now missing from the van, and some hardwire devices were smashed.

The trailer containing several pieces of specialized equipment that was hitched to the van was not recovered and Eugene police continues to search for it, Rhodes said. Rhodes said that Eugene police performed a DNA swab of the van in an attempt to try and identify the suspects involved.

Rhodes said that the missing equipment is costly to replace, and as a small business it sets them back trying to put things back where they need to be. But Rhodes also said he’s counting his blessings, as if the van hadn’t been replaced, they’d be out of work.

“Running a business is terribly hard, especially the years after COVID, we're barely hanging on like most other businesses are,” Rhodes said. “And then, left and right, we're getting hit with vandalism and theft, and destruction of property, uh, which pulls away from our operation funds and being able to survive.”

Running a business in the post-COVID-19 era is difficult, and rampant vandalism, thefts, and destruction of property only make it more so, Rhodes said.