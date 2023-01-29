Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents

EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they claim a run-in with vandals over the weekend.
Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices.
Neighbors told KEZI 9 News this is normally a very quiet area. The vandalism came as a shock to many residents. All the owners of the cars damaged have filed police reports but they're still quite upset.
A spokesperson with the Eugene Police Department confirmed the reports, but said they don't know much as of Sunday.
Tom Jacobs is one of the residents of Baker Boulevard.
"As we looked around up and down the street we saw other people with their cars some people were sweeping stuff up," he said.
He said he has lived in his house for at least 25 years and has never seen something quite like this. He didn't expect to be changing flat tires this weekend. Both his daughter and her friend each had one tire slashed on their cars.
"A couple of days ago just before this happened I was just thinking that what a safe neighborhood this is... And then the next day this happened," Jacobs said. "I do feel still very safe in this neighborhood. I feel a lot safer here than in other areas of town."
One thing that struck Jacobs was just how much damage was done. He said nearly half a dozen cars in the neighborhood reported similar issues. "We are going to step up our vigilance. Buy some and install some security cameras," Jacobs said.
And although nothing was stolen Jacobs said there is still a lot of worry for him and his family. And they still have more questions than answers.
"If someone is out and they're desperate and they steal property I could understand that a little bit but to be out damaging property just seems so pointless and so anti-social," he said.
Another neighbor, Kari Porter, had a similar experience. She learned about the incident from her son, Cole, when he got a text asking if his tires were slashed. He had his car parked on the street. The family found the driver side window was completely smashed. The timing for the Porter family couldn't be worse; they said Cole's car was previously in the shop for a wire issue and for two days it was driving smoothly, but now it's not going anywhere.
"I think that was maybe one of the more surprising parts to like. Well I think it's always surprising and hurtful when it happens, but somebody would just do this for the sake of doing it versus they're being a need for it, or I see something and I want it. It wasn't about that this is just I'm being a jerk and I'm hurting things," Porter said.
Again, police said there is no new information at this time.
