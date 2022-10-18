 Skip to main content
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house

  • Updated
  • 0
Van destroyed after catching fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire.

Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.

Van fire spread to house, but was put out before it caused serious damage to the interior

Eugene Springfield Fire said their investigation led them to believe that the woman who owned the van was living in it, and used a propane stove to heat up the inside of the vehicle. ESF said the propane tank exploded, causing the van to go up in flames. Officials are still searching for the owner of the van, but say that fortunately, nobody was harmed in the incident.

