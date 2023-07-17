Vehicle fire spreads to area wildland vegetation near Tiller

TILLER, Ore. – Fire officials said that a vehicle fire on Saturday evening in an unincorporated area of Douglas County spread to nearby vegetation and burned about half an acre.
Authorities said that the Tiller Volunteer Fire District and Milo Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 5:20 p.m. on July 15 to a motor vehicle accident between milepost 6 and 18 and South Umpqua Road. Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle fully involved in fire but the occupants had been removed and medical help sought for them, authorities said. Medical personnel responded to South Umpqua Falls and flew one of the crash victims to a nearby hospital, fire officials said.
Fire district officials said they extinguished the car fire and then attacked the wildland fire that was estimated at about half an acre. The Forest Service took over management of the fire later that evening, Tiller Volunteer Fire District officials said.
Fire officials said no homes or structures were threatened by the fire, and no evacuations were made.
Fire officials said that Douglas Forest Protective Association, the U.S. Forest Service, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Cow Creek Tribal Police, and Mercy Flights, Inc., provided additional assistance.